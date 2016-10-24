Hamster With No Hair Gets Hand-Knit Sweater For the Winter

Silky the hamster may not have the same furry coat that other critters have, but thanks to a kind animal shelter worker, she will be able to face the oncoming winter with a lovingly knitted tiny sweater.

The shelter’s technician, Selene Mejia, saw Silky shivering in her cage one day and decided to crochet a sweater that would fit her little limbs.

The hamster will be available for adoption this week provided the caregiver is ready to care for her special needs.

“Silky is hairless due to a genetic mutation,” said Diana Gabaldon, OHS staffer. “While she isn’t fluffy like a normal hamster, she is just as cuddly and playful as any other hamster. She does need to be kept in a heated environment, especially during the winter, and have a higher protein diet to keep her warm.”

