Hero Patron Delivers Choking Baby in McDonald's Bathroom

Newborn baby boy Parker Jordan may now be alive and well, but his birth certificate doesn’t say that he was delivered in a hospital – he was delivered in a California McDonald’s.

Cathy Jordan went to use the bathroom while her husband Sean ordered pancakes from the cashier for breakfast. When she was in one of the restroom stalls, however, she felt the baby’s head and let out a scream of pain.

One of the cashiers, Nancy Jones, had been eating breakfast with her daughter April when they heard the scream. April, who happened to be a nurse at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, dashed into the bathroom behind Sean.

Since the couple didn’t have any time to waste calling for an ambulance, April started delivering the baby right in the stall.

The delivery was finished in just 20 minutes, but things took a turn for the worst when the child arrived with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

April was able to loosen it just as paramedics arrived so they could resuscitate the baby with an oxygen mask.

“I had oxygen on the baby’s face, and he gave a gulp of air … Best sound of my life,” Sean told WTSP “To be sitting there, thinking going to lose your child and to hear the baby breath … the best feeling … changed my life.”

