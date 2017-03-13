High School Students Start a Lunch Club So No One Eats Alone Uplift

High school lunch periods are supposed to be a time for socializing and conversation – but there’s always someone who ends up sitting alone in isolation.

That’s why Denis Estimon of Boca Raton Community High School in Boca Raton, Florida has started the We Dine Together club dedicated to making sure that no one has to sit alone at lunch time.

Since the We Dine Together club was formed in autumn, members have made their way around the school courtyard during each lunch period in order to seek out students who may be in need of a friendly face. Dozens of connections and friendships have already been formed between teens who may not have met otherwise.

“To me it’s like, if we don’t try to go make that change, who’s going to do it?” said Denis.

Denis and his friends are currently working on opening other branches of the club in schools across the country – so no matter where anyone lives, they have the chance to make a friend when it matters most.

