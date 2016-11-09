Historic Firsts and Achievements of Election Day 2016 News

McKinley Corbley

Election Day in the United States finally came to a long-awaited close last night as Americans chose who would be the 45th president.

Some of the other names on the ballot, however, have gone on to make history.

Meanwhile in California, State Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris was elected as the state’s newest Senator in 24 years. Harris is the first black politician to represent California, the second black woman ever to join the Senate, and the first woman ever elected as California attorney general. The Democratic daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants will be replacing Barbara Boxer.

Recreational marijuana use was legalized in Massachussetts, Nevada, and California, while Maine is still undecided.

Ilhan Omar became the nation’s first Somali-American legislator after she won a House seat in Minnesota. The 34-year-old succeeded with 80% of the vote, making her an important representative of the largest Somali immigrant population in America.

Finally, Kate Brown was elected as the nation’s first openly LGBT governor in Oregon. Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey came out as gay in 2004, but he had already been elected – Brown, however, has made history as an outed bisexual woman.

