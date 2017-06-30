 LGBT Archives - Good News Network
German Parliament Votes to Legalize Same-sex Marriage

Germany Wipes Slate Clean for 50,000 Men Convicted Under Anti-Gay Law

UK Has Elected its Most Diverse Parliament in History

Chechens Finally Granted Refuge Status After Persecution for Being Gay

Historic Firsts and Achievements of Election Day 2016

Prince William On Cover of Gay Magazine, Speaks Out Against Bullying

