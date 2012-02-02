74-year-old Jane Fonda on Life’s Third Act
Jane Fonda thinks perhaps the most important revolution today is the “longevity revolution”. But society is still living with the old paradigm of aging — seeing it as a “decline into decrepitude”.
Dubbed by Fonda as our “Third Act”, the 34 years we live beyond the lifespan of our great grandparents can be seen as a developmental stage of life marked by wisdom and happiness.
How can these three decades be lived successfully? She tries to answer this question in her book, Prime Time: Love, health, sex, fitness, friendship, spirit — making the most of all of your life.
WATCH her Tedx Talk to hear an overview…
[…] 74-year-old Jane Fonda on Life’s Third Act […]