Janitor Vacuums Sweet Images into School Carpeting for the Kids to Find

Ron Munsey may not get graded for the work that he does, but he sure is adored for it.

Ron works as a nighttime janitor for Peter Woodbury School in Bedford, New Hampshire. Though he’s only hired to clean up after hours, the 60-year-old was tickled by the school’s new shaggy rugs and became a carpet artist.

Using his vacuum, Ron started vacuuming shapes and pictures into the rugs for the kids to find in the morning. His images have included Charlie Brown, the White House, the Red Sox logo, and a witch for Halloween. Then every day without fail, the kids rush into the classroom to see what the next creation could.

Even though the children are never able to meet him because of his late night shifts, he says that he’s still happy to give “his contribution to education”.

