Las Vegas Now Draws 100% of its Energy From Renewables

Las Vegas Now Draws 100% of its Energy From Renewables News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

Thanks to the tireless work of city officials for over a decade, Las Vegas is now entirely powered by renewable energy.

CHECK OUT: Costa Rica Has Been Powered Only By Renewable Energy For 122 Days

Starting at the end of 2017, Sin City will also start drawing power from the Hoover Dam.

As well as becoming one of the only cities in the world powered only by sustainable energy, Las Vegas will reportedly save an estimated $5 million annually.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint