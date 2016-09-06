Librarian Secretly Squirrels Away $4Mil to Donate to School After His Death Uplift

This 77-year-old university librarian lived a quiet, simple life cataloging the school’s media during work days – that’s why the college was all the more shocked when they found out that he had left them a small fortune after his death.

The donation will go towards scholarships, upgrading the library media room, a video scoreboard for the football field, and a career center for alumni and students alike.

“Unrestricted gifts give the university the ability to use the funds for our highest priorities and emerging opportunities,” said Deborah Dutton, vice president for advancement and president of the UNH Foundation in a statement. “This is an extraordinary gift that comes at a critical time for launching a number of initiatives that are only able to move forward because of his generosity.”

The university explains that Bob was a zealous consumer of media – between 1979 to 1997 he watched more than 22,000 videos. Following this feat, he switched his attention to books. He read, in chronological order, every book published in the U.S. from 1930 to 1940 – excluding children’s books, textbooks and books about cooking and technology. At the time of his death he had reached 1938, the year of his birth.

