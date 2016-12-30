Little Girl Celebrating Successful Bottle Flip is the Cutest Thing Ever (WATCH)

Little Sam Rogers couldn’t contain her excitement after he completed the popular bottle flip challenge with flying colors.

Sam, encouraged by her brothers and father Matt Rogers, attempts the trick with a mini water bottle, but fails.

Determined to succeed, she tries again and lands a perfect baby bottle flip to thunderous applause from her family.

If her celebratory excitement isn’t enough, Sam’s victory dab is the perfect end to the cute clip.

(WATCH the video below)

