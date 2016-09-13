Losing Cyclist Pulls Off Stunning Wall Ride to Win Race (WATCH) Culture

During a JBC 4X Revelations race, Michael Marosi had overtaken the three other bicyclists during the initial thirty seconds.

But after a sudden wipeout, Marosi took last place and things looked dire.

That is, until he pulled an astounding stunt on one of the course walls in order to surge into the lead once more.

(WATCH the video below)

