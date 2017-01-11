Mall Opens its Doors for Stray Dogs During Winter Storm

Despite the heavy snow pummeling Istanbul this weekend, the city’s stray dogs were safe and snug thanks to a generous local mall that opened its doors to the homeless pups.

LOOK: Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs

One of the volunteers, a woman named Hayvansever Ece Öçal, told CNN that even though her heart ached for the homeless pooches, “all of us, if we help as much as we can, can make sure that stray animals are taken care of.”

Photos of the incident were shared by Imgur user Balikadam, who said that the story had already become famous on Turkish social media.

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by Balikadam