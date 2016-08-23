Man Builds Magical Classroom Treehouse for Kids Displaced by Tsunami

After the ravaging floodwaters of the 2011 tsunami in the Sendai region of Japan displaced thousands of children and families, Takashi Kobayashi knew he wanted to lend a hand in the best way he could: making treehouses.

Takashi has built over 120 tree houses in the last 20 years, but he says the classroom that he made for the tsunami victims is his most special by far.

A father of 3 himself, the woodsman found his heart breaking as he volunteered in the days following the flood and seeing the Japanese children without homes – or worse.

So in 2014, Takashi built an awe-inspiringly beautiful tree house as a classroom for the kids.

