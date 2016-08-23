Man Builds Magical Classroom Treehouse for Kids Displaced by Tsunami Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

After the ravaging floodwaters of the 2011 tsunami in the Sendai region of Japan displaced thousands of children and families, Takashi Kobayashi knew he wanted to lend a hand in the best way he could: making treehouses.

A father of 3 himself, the woodsman found his heart breaking as he volunteered in the days following the flood and seeing the Japanese children without homes – or worse.

So in 2014, Takashi built an awe-inspiringly beautiful tree house as a classroom for the kids.

(WATCH the incredible video below)

