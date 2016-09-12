Muslim Community Holds Annual Blood Drive in Honor of 9/11 Victims News

USA by McKinley Corbley

For the sixth year in a row since the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, this Islamic community has been saving lives one needle at a time.

Since its debut in 2011, the events have raised over 40,000 pints of blood, which have saved an estimated 100,000 people to date.

The 127-year-old organization’s message has been preaching the abolishment of violent jihadi beliefs. They hope that in donating blood, they can help show the love that they feel for America and their unity with its people.

“We all condemn the attacks and remember that day,” Asad Chaudhry, president of the Lehigh Valley chapter of the community tied The Morning Call. “[So] we want to do something more than words.”

(WATCH the video of last year’s blood drive below)

