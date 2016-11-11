New Zealand Town Builds Underpass for March of the Penguins

News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

These little blue penguins just got their own VIP pass away from traffic and tourists.

This underpass allows the birds to safely travel from their nests to the sea in privacy.

The blue penguin – also known as the little penguin or the fairy penguin – has fallen prey to human development and pollution, however the species still thrives on the coasts of New Zealand, Australia, and possibly even Chile.

