This is Not a Drill: Rolling Stones Release New Snippet From Upcoming Album Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

It’s been 11 years since we’ve been able to listen to fresh Rolling Stones tunes, but now in two months, that will change.

It’s the first studio album that the band has released since Bigger Bang was published in September 2005.

The new LP will be available to fans on December 2nd, but in the meantime, take a listen to the bluesy and beautiful snippet of “Just Your Fool”.

(LISTEN to the video below)

