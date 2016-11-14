Officer Who Rescued Animals From Burning Pet Shop Has Good News Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Dozens of pets are now safe and sound thanks to one heroic police officer who put himself in harm’s way just to save them.

Though the building was already filled with smoke, Officer Rafael Burgos conducted an investigation of the facilities to make sure there were no staffers trapped inside. Once he was sure that there were no human workers in the building, he got to work evacuating all the frightened, caged animals.

Though humans are capable of sustaining a large amount of smoke inhalation, dog lungs are much more sensitive to irritation. If Burgos had not acted as quickly as he did, many of the pets could have perished from the smoke or flames.

They have been moved to another veterinary center for treatment, while Burgos was taken to a local hospital. The courageous hero is expected to make a full recovery despite the smoke inhalation.

