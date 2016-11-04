Park Dumps Dirty Chemical Sprays For Greener, More Entertaining Mowers News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

These workers may be cute, but they’re also only a fraction of the cost of employing traditional toxic sprays and machinery.

Roswell’s Old Mill Park in Roswell, Georgia hired 33 goats to clear their park trails of kudzu – a pesky invasive vine native to the U.S.

Typical extermination methods reportedly cost $10,000, but renting goats from the local company Get Your Goat only costs about $1,300.

Since a goat can eat 10 to 12 pounds of foliage a day, these diligent employees will be hard at work for the next 10 days munching away at the greenery.

There are also two Great Pyrenees dogs keeping watch over the herd.

