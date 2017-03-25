Passenger Plane Crashes and Burns – But Every Single Person Aboard Survived

Passenger Plane Crashes and Burns – But Every Single Person Aboard Survived News

World by Good News Network

This passenger plane destined for South Sudan was carrying 44 passengers and 5 crew members when it crashed nearby and caught fire – but miraculously, every single person aboard survived.

RELATED: Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Set to Marry the Man Who Saved Her

While some passengers reportedly suffered injuries, they were quickly taken to the hospital after the successful evacuation.

According to TIME, several UN peacekeepers from China, Bangladesh, and Nepal who were at the airport during the incident, jumped into action in order to help with the evacuation.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Miraculous Moment With Your Friends