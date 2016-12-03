Retired Senior Gets Job After Posting Ad About ‘Dying from Boredom’ Uplift

McKinley Corbley

For many aging seniors, retirement is a welcomed and relaxing rite of passage long-anticipated after a lifetime of work – 89-year-old Joe Bartley, however, was just bored.

The British WWII veteran posted an advert in the Herald Express asking for a job. The ad read “Senior citizen 89 seeks employment in Paignton area. 20hrs+ per week. Still able to clean, light gardening, DIY and anything. I have references. Old soldier, airborne services. Save me from dying of boredom!”

The plea for employment gained international attention from television stations and newspapers until finally, Joe was called in for a job interview at the Cantina Kitchen and Bar in Paignton, Devon.

Despite it being his first interview in six years, Joe nailed it. He’s due to start work on Sunday clearing tables and helping with other tasks around the restaurant. After allegedly pouring himself a stiff drink when he heard the news, Joe says he’s mostly just excited to start being around people again.

