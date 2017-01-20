Policemen Carry Pregnant Woman to Hospital Through Heavy Snow

Policemen Carry Pregnant Woman to Hospital Through Heavy Snow

While heavy snow pummeled the surrounding area, a 23-year-old pregnant woman named Kamini went into labor.

Though Kamini and her mother phoned nearby hospitals about getting an ambulance, the roads surrounding her little village of Bhont were too snow-ridden for any vehicles to get through.

Just as they were giving up hope, six policemen showed up at their door ready to assist.

The rescuers wrapped Kamini in a blanket and told her to lie down on a cot that they had brought with them. The crew then spent three and a half hours carrying the mother six miles through heavy snow to the nearest hospital.

Kamini then reportedly gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

