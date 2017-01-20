Policemen Carry Pregnant Woman to Hospital Through Heavy Snow Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

While heavy snow pummeled the surrounding area, a 23-year-old pregnant woman named Kamini went into labor.

Just as they were giving up hope, six policemen showed up at their door ready to assist.

The rescuers wrapped Kamini in a blanket and told her to lie down on a cot that they had brought with them. The crew then spent three and a half hours carrying the mother six miles through heavy snow to the nearest hospital.

Kamini then reportedly gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

