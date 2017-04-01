In Poor Villages, These Teens are Taught to Be the Teachers

In Poor Villages, These Teens are Taught to Be the Teachers News

World by McKinley Corbley

With 75% of Guatemalan residents living below the poverty line, it can be difficult for these children and families to get a proper and efficient education.

That’s why this program is teaching teens to read and write; so they can then teach the younger generation, in turn.

RELATED: Janitor Secretly Amasses $8Mil Fortune, Leaves it to Library and Hospital

40% of the teens that are instructed by Reading Village go on to start taking classes at university, which then increases family income of employed graduates by 98%. The young leaders are then given valuable leadership tools to use when they continue pursuing their educations and careers. This also creates interdependency within the community, rather than continuously relying on outside help.

Since the program started in 2007, 100 teens have started teaching children from surrounding local communities. Program directors plan on spreading the project to 35 more communities by 2020.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint