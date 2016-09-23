Positive Psychology Students Learn by Giving Free Hugs on Campus (WATCH) Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This university class is all about learning how to improve wellbeing, educating communities on living more fulfilled lives, and just simply how to be happy.

So what better way of learning how to do those things than to take to the campus grounds with free hug signs?

WATCH: Black Man’s ‘Free Hugs Project’ Shifts Love Toward Cops in MUST-SEE Video

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education’s Wellbeing, Motivation and Performance class spent the day hugging other students and learning just why embracing others makes us feel better – physically and emotionally.

Certain perks of hugging involved lower blood pressure, reduced stress, and increased feelings of trust in others. In fact, the professor stated that a good six-second hug can result in sixty minutes of being in a better mood.

(WATCH the video below)

Show The Love To Your Friends: Click To Share