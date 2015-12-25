Rocky Scores Knock-Out for Charity, Stallone Auction Raises $3 Million Culture

Celebrities by Terry Turner

When Sylvester Stallone wants to raise money for charity, the gloves come off — and they go on the auction block.

The Hollywood legend sold 1,400 props, costumes, and other movie memorabilia to raise three million dollars over the course of a three-day auction that ended Sunday.

The iconic black leather coat that Stallone personally owned and used as part of his costume in the original “Rocky” movie fetched $149,000 — almost twice what auctioneers estimated it would bring.

This black leather jacket worn in the Rocky films came from Stallone's personal wardrobe. https://t.co/AeapPj8nu1 pic.twitter.com/KeOOQ90Z4F — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) December 14, 2015

The collection was a treasure trove of 40 years of movie history from a star who virtually created the modern action movie genre.

“I’ve fond memories attached to just about every object,” Stallone said during an appearance at the auction. “There comes a point, though, when I think that I’ve used these objects enough and have created enough memories that I can let them go.”

Portions of the proceeds will go to charities that support military veterans and wounded service members and to the Motion Picture and TV Country House and Hospital.

The gloves and championship belt from “Rocky II” were among the few items that didn’t sell when bids failed to reach the $200,000 reserve.

Sylvester Stallone is auctioning all the items from Rocky, including the gloves and championship belt from Rocky II. pic.twitter.com/MN5kE77Ll5 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 18, 2015

(SEE more at The Bleacher Report and READ more at Entertainment Weekly) — Photo: Alatele fr, CC; 2 TOP, CC

