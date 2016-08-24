San Francisco Officially Declares Itself a No-Styrofoam Zone News

McKinley Corbley

Starting in 2017, San Francisco will pass legislation banning the sale of foam food and retail products in order to protect the environment from further pollution.

Thanks to the vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the Californian city will start enacting the ban on fish and meat trays in July before continuing the exclusion of items such as foam coolers, cheaply-made pool toys, packing peanuts, polystyrene dock floats, and buoys in January.

Similar legislation has been enacted in places like New York City, but the ban has been declared the toughest anti-foam law in the country.

“I just passed the toughest anti-Styrofoam law in the country and we did it unanimously,” Board of Supervisors President London Breed wrote on her Facebook page after the vote in July. “This is a huge step for our environment and health. San Francisco is on our way to leading the country on environmental policy—again!”

