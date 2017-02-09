School Kids Delighted With Opera Lunch Time Flash Mob (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

These primary school children had no idea that they were about to be served their pasta lunch meals with a side of Italian opera.

RELATED: Watch 17th Century Rembrandt Celebrated in Raucous Dutch Flash Mob

While the children were being served their meals, a broad-faced man with a massive pepper shaker breaks out into baritone opera singing amidst the aisles.

He is soon joined by three others, disguised as school working officials performing rousing renditions of Verdi, Puccini and Rossini.

Some children are bewildered; others amused. But by the time the musical marvels finish with their crescendo, everyone is delighted.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Amazing Video With Your Friends