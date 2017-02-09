School Kids Delighted With Opera Lunch Time Flash Mob (WATCH)

School Kids Delighted With Opera Lunch Time Flash Mob (WATCH)

by -
0

Pesto Pioneer Flash Mob-Youtube

These primary school children had no idea that they were about to be served their pasta lunch meals with a side of Italian opera.

Saclà Italia, a food company that creates pesto and other Italian sauces, put together a surprise flash mob for a group of students from Great Missenden School in Buckinghamshire.

RELATEDWatch 17th Century Rembrandt Celebrated in Raucous Dutch Flash Mob

While the children were being served their meals, a broad-faced man with a massive pepper shaker breaks out into baritone opera singing amidst the aisles.

He is soon joined by three others, disguised as school working officials performing rousing renditions of Verdi, Puccini and Rossini.

Some children are bewildered; others amused. But by the time the musical marvels finish with their crescendo, everyone is delighted.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Click To Share This Amazing Video With Your Friends

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS