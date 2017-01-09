Senior Knits 10K Socks For Homeless Using Super Machine Uplift

Bob Rutherford may be old, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he can to help the homeless.

Using super-powered knitting machines, the 88-year-old has weaved over 10,000 pairs of wool socks for homeless shelters across Canada.

“When my wife passed away in 2010, I felt the loss that everybody feels and had nothing to do,” Bob told CBC News. “[My son] said to me, ‘If you want to help yourself, help somebody else.’”

The senior’s little living room project, fondly dubbed Socks by Bob, has expanded to include a few friends to help him along. In 2016 alone, the group knitted 2,000 cozy new socks for people living in poverty.

(WATCH the video below)

