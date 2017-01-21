Siberian Firefighters Save 150 Piglets in Farm Fire (LOOK)

These little piggies may not have fallen prey to a big bad wolf, but they did almost fall prey to a fire that burned their barn down.

It took four hours to extinguish the blaze that consumed the private farm in the Chernaya Rechka village, near Tomsk city.

Though not all of the animals made it out, firefighters rescued over 150 of the animals from the inferno and used a bucket brigade to pass the pink babies to safety.

Watch the Siberian heroes work tirelessly to evacuate the squealing residents to safety.

Photos by the Emergency Ministry of Tomsk