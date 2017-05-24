Twins Revel in 100th Birthday With Most Colorful Photoshoot Ever

These 100-year-old twin sisters are like fine wine – they are only getting better with age.

Maria and Paula Pignaton just became centenarians together; so, they celebrated by having the cutest, most colorful photoshoot imaginable.

Complete with a pink Volkswagen, balloons, flowers, cakes, and crowns, these ladies rang in their new year in style.

The pictures were captured by photographer Camila Lima of Ibiraçu, Brazil. Since she loves inspiring others by taking photos of elderly couples, she knew she had to capture the magic of the twin sisters.

According to Inside Edition, Maria and Paula are both great-grand-parents. Though Paula has suffered from some health problems in the past, the two women are always there for each other – and will continue to be there for each other until their next fabulous birthday celebration.

