Twins Revel in 100th Birthday With Most Colorful Photoshoot Ever

These 100-year-old twin sisters are like fine wine – they are only getting better with age.

Maria and Paula Pignaton just became centenarians together; so, they celebrated by having the cutest, most colorful photoshoot imaginable.

CHECK OUT: Photographer Offers to Take Free Graduation Photos for Kids Who Can’t Afford Them

The pictures were captured by photographer Camila Lima of Ibiraçu, Brazil. Since she loves inspiring others by taking photos of elderly couples, she knew she had to capture the magic of the twin sisters.

According to Inside Edition, Maria and Paula are both great-grand-parents. Though Paula has suffered from some health problems in the past, the two women are always there for each other – and will continue to be there for each other until their next fabulous birthday celebration.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Color With Your Friends – Photo by Camila Lima