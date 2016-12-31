U.S. Housing Market Has Regained all Value Lost During Housing Crisis

USA by Good News Network

The total value of the U.S. housing stock grew to a record-high $29.6 trillion in 2016, according to new analysis. The housing market saw a strong year of appreciation, growing 5.7 percent in value, or $1.6 trillion.

The cumulative value of all homes in the U.S. had declined by $6.4 trillion beginning in 2006 as the housing market collapsed.

The real estate website Zillow reports that Los Angeles and New York metros hold the highest shares of the country’s overall housing value, at 8.6% and 8%, respectively.

The next most valuable metro is San Francisco, worth 4.2% of the overall housing value.

(Source: Zillow)

