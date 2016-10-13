How This Unassuming Twitter Photo Saved the Life of a Man and His Dog

How This Unassuming Twitter Photo Saved the Life of a Man and...

#DroneShot #HurricaneMatthew #HopeMills #Fayetteville A photo posted by Director 🔆🎥🚁🎬 (@imsofirst) on Oct 9, 2016 at 8:27am PDT

This videographer was just taking his drone for a spin over the flooding and damage from Hurricane Matthew – he wasn’t expecting to save any lives.

But after he posted a photo of a suburban neighborhood in Hope Mills, North Carolina almost entirely underwater on Twitter, he received an incredible message.

Chris had already tried to call 911 twenty or thirty times with no success because of the overwhelming amount of rescue help needed after the storm.

Hart was about to prep his boat for rescue when he noticed a Federal Emergency Management Agency boat nearby. He used his drone to get their attention before saying that they should follow the robot to where a man was trapped in his home.

The million to one chance that Hart would publish the specific photo of Chris’s house is a miracle that the three will never forget.

As Craig wrote on the GoFundMe page for his brother, “He later told me he didn’t realize how being trapped had affected him until he reached shore and felt that relief I guess only soldiers feel when they get back from a mission with all their friends alive.”

(WATCH the rescue below starting at 3:18)

