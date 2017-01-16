Watch Avalanche Airbag Save Snowboarder’s Life

Watch Avalanche Airbag Save Snowboarder’s Life

This professional snowboarder was simply enjoying the slopes when the snow beneath his feet suddenly gave way into an avalanche.

The man had been maneuvering the back trails on Whistler Mountain in Vancouver. As he was coming over a ridge, the area around him started to slide down the hill.

Though we only hear a quick exclamation of surprise, his Go Pro camera captures every second of the heart-wrenching incident.

The snowboarder, however, emerged from the debris totally unharmed thanks to a revolutionary device called the Avalanche Airbag. The airbag expands behind the user’s head and prevents them from being buried under the snow.

(WATCH the video below)

 

