Watch a Heartwarming Moment as Step Daughter Asks to be Adopted

This 21-year-old woman has been waiting to pop a speicla question to her step mother for a long time.

Marissa Thamann lost her mother when she was very young, leading 40-year-old Heather Thamann to fill in the maternal role.

The two have wanted to pursue adoption for a while, but they reportedly weren’t able to due to financial and personal reasons.

After months of deliberation, however, Marissa created a special gift for Heather in the form of an ornament reading: “Will you adopt me?”.

On Christmas morning, Heather couldn’t contain herself as she unwrapped the gift.

(WATCH the video below)

 

