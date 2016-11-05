Man Surprise Excited Dog by Dressing Up as Her Favorite Chew Toy...

Man Surprise Excited Dog by Dressing Up as Her Favorite Chew Toy (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Just like the old animated cartoon, it looks like ‘Pokey’ has just been reunited with his Gumby.

Emily Crisp’s boyfriend Ben Mesches wanted to bring a surprise to her Golden Retriever Jolene– so he dressed up as a life-size version of her favorite chew toy: a stuffed Gumby doll.

The pup finally becomes unable to control her excitement and wrestles the human to the ground.

All this affection makes us feel green with envy.

(WATCH the video below)

