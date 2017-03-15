Watch This Pup Give Hugs to Stressed Out New Yorkers on the...

Watch This Pup Give Hugs to Stressed Out New Yorkers on the Street Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Louboutina – or Loubie for short – is a New York City Golden Retriever whose only job is to hug stressed out city-goers on the street.

This 5-year-old pup has a whole host of skills; she started holding hands at 3 and a half years old and has since moved on to hugs and kisses.

LOOK: Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs

Cesar first discovered Loubie’s peculiar talents on Valentine’s Day 2014 when she sat up on two legs and placed her paw in his hand. He joked that at least he would always have a Valentine’s Day date in the years to come.

Sure enough, her friendliness blossomed to include strangers as well. Loubie’s Instagram page, featuring photos of her snuggling at home and hugging people on the street, has over 150,000 followers.

If you would like your own photo with Loubie, she usually hangs out with Cesar on the corner of 5th Avenue аnd 14th Street, ready to embrace any lonesome pedestrian that crosses her path.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint