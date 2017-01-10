Watch Rescued Baby Elephant Go for a Swim So She Can Learn...

Watch Rescued Baby Elephant Go for a Swim So She Can Learn to Walk Again

by -
0

clear-sky-in-pool-youtube

Clear Sky was just three months old when she was injured by a poaching trap and separated from her mother. Three months later, her recovery is going swimmingly.

After the baby elephant was taken to an animal hospital in Bangkok, she underwent surgery on her foot. Now as a means of strengthening the damaged muscles in her leg, Clear Sky will participate in hydrotherapy. In addition to her harness being attached to wires running across the surface of the pool to prevent her from sinking, a team of trainers are on standby to help keep her head above water until she’s used to the exercise.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Elephant Rush into River to ‘Rescue’ Her Favorite Human

She may look nervous for her first time, but after a few more sessions, veterinary officials say that Clear Sky is really going to start enjoying her little pool dips.

The hydrotherapy sessions will continue over the course of the next few months in hopes of the orphan eventually being able to support her increasing weight without an artificial leg.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Dive Into Positivity: Click To Share With Your Friends

SIMILAR ARTICLES

1

0

COMMENTS