Watch Rescued Baby Elephant Go for a Swim So She Can Learn to Walk Again News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

Clear Sky was just three months old when she was injured by a poaching trap and separated from her mother. Three months later, her recovery is going swimmingly.

She may look nervous for her first time, but after a few more sessions, veterinary officials say that Clear Sky is really going to start enjoying her little pool dips.

The hydrotherapy sessions will continue over the course of the next few months in hopes of the orphan eventually being able to support her increasing weight without an artificial leg.

