Watch Two Runners Pick Up Collapsed Competitor, Carry Her to Finish Line Culture

This half-marathon may have been a race to the finish line, but not for these men who stopped running to help an exhausted woman in need.

During the Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon on Sunday, a female runner was 100 yards away from the finish line when her knees started to give out and she started shuffling in pain.

Paramedics assisted the woman into a wheelchair and escorted her away to get medical attention. She has since been confirmed to be healthy and relatively unharmed.

The two men didn’t know that they were being hailed as heroes until they later received a phone call from a family member saying that the video of their good deeds had been viewed by millions.

