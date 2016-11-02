World’s First Emissions-Free Passenger Train is Finally Unveiled News

McKinley Corbley

The world’s first emissions-free hydrogen train is set to start carrying passengers at the end of next year.

The Coradia iLint – or the hydrail train – will be running through lower Saxony starting in December 2017.

The feat of engineering was unveiled at the InnoTrans – the railway industry’s largest trade fair that took place last month in Berlin.

“Alstom is proud to launch a breakthrough innovation in the field of clean transportation which will complete its Coradia range of regional trains. It shows our ability to work in close collaboration with our customers and develop a train in only two years,” declared Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom Chairman and CEO.

