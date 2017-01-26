Zoos Compete to Claim Cutest Animal in #CuteAnimalTweetOff News

We have a new gray seal pup at our @NationalZoo! She appears to be nursing, moving and bonding well with mom. More: https://t.co/5nZRQwNl0J pic.twitter.com/ns6j2BH1sV — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) January 25, 2017

If you’re especially tired of seeing negative news everywhere, you might enjoy this cute animal tweet off; the most adorable competition to ever bless the internet.

LOOK: Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs

Not to miss an opportunity to show off her state’s own furry friends, Twitter user Sarah Hill called on the Virginia Aquarium to rise to the challenge.

When they responded with a photo of an “otter/osprey combo”, other zoos and aquariums around the nation joined the fray by tweeting their own precious critters in the #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

The winner as of right now seems to be an embarrassed baby otter from the Seattle Aquarium with over 1,000 likes.

Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

I got here as fast as I could... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1 — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017

