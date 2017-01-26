Zoos Compete to Claim Cutest Animal in #CuteAnimalTweetOff

Zoos Compete to Claim Cutest Animal in #CuteAnimalTweetOff

If you’re especially tired of seeing negative news everywhere, you might enjoy this cute animal tweet off; the most adorable competition to ever bless the internet.

It all started yesterday when the Smithsonian National Zoo made a Twitter post announcing the birth of their new resident baby seal.

Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs

Not to miss an opportunity to show off her state’s own furry friends, Twitter user Sarah Hill called on the Virginia Aquarium to rise to the challenge.

When they responded with a photo of an “otter/osprey combo”, other zoos and aquariums around the nation joined the fray by tweeting their own precious critters in the #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

The winner as of right now seems to be an embarrassed baby otter from the Seattle Aquarium with over 1,000 likes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

