10 Foreign Words to Use – When Saying “I Love You” Isn’t Enough

10 Foreign Words to Use – When Saying "I Love You" Isn't...

There are a limited number of ways to articulate your affections using the English language – and a lot of couples have probably used them all.

Each word requires an entire sentence to roughly describe what the term means, and to fully convey the full meaning of the native tongue.

From Greenland to Norway, Lebanon to Wales, Brazil to Sri Lanka; all of these phrases are touching examples of how love is a universal language everyone knows, but we have different words to define it—some more colorful than others.

1) The meaningful, wordless look shared between two people who want to initiate something, but are scared to make the first move

2) A hug – safe haven given to you by the one you love (Wales)

3) The literal translation is “you bury me” — used to express the hope that your loved one outlives you, so you don’t have to endure the pain of living without them (Lebanon)

4) The euphoric feeling experienced when you start falling in love (Norway)

5) The feeling of anticipation when waiting for someone to come over to your home (Greenland)

7) The emotional pain felt due to being away from the one you love (India)

6) The motion of running your fingers through your beloved’s hair (Brazil)

8) The act of fake-sulking after getting into a trivial argument with your loved one (Sri Lanka)

9) The desire to pinch or squeeze someone who is overwhelmingly cute (Philippines)

10) Feeling that you’ve been struck by Cupid’s arrow when you have an intense connection with a stranger (Spain)

