For 95-Year-old Who Loves to Walk, Neighbors Along the Mile Set Out Chairs Just For Him Uplift

Neighbors help each other out in a number of ways – but this entire community has come together for their 95-year-old neighbor Harvey Djerf.

Djerf, who is a retired biology teacher and WWII veteran, loves to walk. He loves walking so much, in fact, he has walked the same 1 mile route twice a day for the last 65 years.

Djerf says that he is addicted to his routine because he has always felt like an antsy person. Plus, since his wife is confined to a nursing home after she suffered a stroke last year, hanging out with the neighbors is a good way to pass the time.

His neighbors in the Plymouth, Minnesota are no strangers to his habit – but as Djerf got older, however, they started setting out chairs along his route so he could sit and take a rest.

Since Djerf is popular amongst the locals, they will often come out and say hi to the veteran whenever he sits down.

He isn’t just fun to talk to, either – he is great inspiration for everyone to get out and exercise.

“They say when they see Harvey go by twice a day, they figured they should get out and walk themselves. So maybe I’m having a good effect on some people,” Djerf told CBS News.

(WATCH the video below)

