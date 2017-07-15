Anonymous Woman Picks Up $400 Tab For Firefighters After Their Work on California Blaze

Anonymous Woman Picks Up $400 Tab For Firefighters After Their Work on...

Inspiring by Good News Network

It had been a long day for these 25 California firefighters.

The team had spent the evening fighting the 70-acre La Cadena blaze in La Loma Hills before going to Denny’s for a well-earned meal.

She also reportedly threw in $100 for dessert.

The Colton Fire Department was so grateful for the generous gesture, they posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook with a thank you note.

“This woman paid for the meal of all of the firefighters at Denny’s at that time, plus tip for a total of $405; she also paid $100 for dessert for all of the crews,” said the post. “On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire … we thank you for your generous show of support. We are all honored to serve the citizens of our communities.”

Reprint (Photo by City of Colton Fire)