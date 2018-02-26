Testimonials Archives - Good News Network

Wise Words From April Choi: a Reader and a Traveler
“Good News Network is an amazing find for me. I stopped watching the news on TV, listening to the radio, and discontinued my donations to Public Radio last year because of the explosive and exploited media that was generated throughout all the stations. It is really dumbing us down. I have traveled to 37 countries and experienced the lives of many cultures and find that we all want happiness, basic respect and want to proud of where we live. The media has created such divisions within our countries to the point where educated people have biases with not an ounce of true experiences, knowledge, or reason. Often times when I return from my travels, friends, acquaintances, and family ask me: ‘Is it dangerous over there? Did you feel afraid that your life was in danger?’ Why do we assume that any place has different values than the place we live or that someone out of our inner circle is a threat? People need to get out of their bubble and explore new place and build new relationships to discover that our world is not the scary place that the mass media portrays it to be.” –April Choi
Jonathan Leger Says: “You’re doing a necessary work…”
“I was thrilled to find GNN and I read and share stories all the time. You're doing a necessary work in a society dominated by bad news. There are bad things we all need to be aware of, to be sure, but there's a lot of good happening in the world, and people need to read the good alongside the bad to maintain hope for a better future.” –Jonathan Leger
Feelin’ the Love From Brenda Zallito
“THANK YOU for this site! I love getting inspired, encouraged and reminded of the many wonderful ways people are making a positive difference in our world. I am determined to increase my compassion for others ... You should get some kind of award. We need more of this and of you.” –Brenda Zallito
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!
I was sitting and praying and the thought entered my mind to Google search 'good news' and there you were! You are now # 1 on my FAV bar. Keep it up, for the sake of mankind. - Tom McGraw, Jul 24, 2014
Pete Seeger: Optimism is Key to the Future
"The key to the future of the world is finding optimistic stories and letting them be known." -Pete Seeger (1919 – 2014)
Good News Renews Amy
As a parent, small business owner, and citizen I congratulate you on having such a wonderful website. It lifts my heart, gives me courage, and renews my belief in ALL humankind when I read the stories you highlight. I tell everyone I meet about your wonderful and noble quest.
- Amy Dobronyi, Colorado
Captain “Sully” Sullenberger Says People So Ready for Good News
I realize how this event (the "Miracle on the Hudson") had touched people's lives, how ready they were for good news, how much they wanted to feel hopeful again. We've had a worldwide economic downturn, and people are confused, fearful and just so ready for good news. They want to feel reassured that all the things we value, all our ideals, still exist. - Captain "Sully" Sullenberger
Esther and her 7-yr-old
I have a 7 year old son and we don't watch TV, listen to the news, or read newspapers because so much of it is negative and full of pain and hate -- things his little body does not need. I am SO thrilled to be able to show him stories on your Website and talk to him about the positive, Good work that is occurring here on Earth. You have given me a safe place where I can allow my son to browse and follow the stories that interest him. Thank you! - Esther Colwell
Used to Leave Work Sad Every Day – Not Now
Every day I get to work in the morning, get my coffee, jump online and read the news. Every day I go home sad and depressed... Then I found your site and after reading the first story I immediately felt my spirits lift and I never went home sad again. Reading ordinary news we get a sense that that's all there is, but your site reminds us the world is not as bad as the news would lead us to believe. Thank you for everything.
-Sean Nolan, New Zealand
It permanently changed my mood!
I am amazed at the change in my mood and the way I look at everything now. I am reading your site every day and l love it. Thank you very much for your beautiful work. It is something very much needed.
- Nathalia Viveros
I struggled with anxiety, but now I have hope
I want to tell you that your Good News Network has helped me through bad times in my life when I struggled through anxiety and depression and sometimes doubts of faith. I check your website everyday and it gives me hope, comfort, and reassurance more than words can say. - Cambry
Sharing GNN in Mental Health Field
Visiting GNN is actually at the top of my self care list. Working in the mental health field means, among other things, passing along helpful tools like your site. And I have told so many people about it.
- Sharon Reid
Thanks for singing it from the hilltops
Your Top 10 good newsletter today was so good. It lifted my spirits more than any other issue. A couple items even choked me up. People need to know the good stuff that is happening, to inspire them to greater heights. We need to know that our efforts are paying off, that we can build a paradise -- and we’re doing it. Thank you for singing this from the hilltops... a most valuable, important service. -Tony Milch, Burbank, CA
Tired of hearing people complain, but now I found your site
After being in several very depressing conversations with seemingly EVERYONE about the high price of gas, the state of the economy and upcoming presidential election, I don't think I've even smiled in a few days - until I found your site... You've gently reminded me that there is a lot in the world to smile about. Perspective is everything, and despite what appears in mainstream news, good does happen - a lot more than I was lead to believe. - Stacey Long, Hayward, CA
Tired of bad news in Sydney, Australia
I am totally sick of hearing about murders, drugs, and all the rubbish the commercial networks bombard us with. I am not sticking my head in the sand. It's just that I think, enough is enough. I get depressed as it is, without hearing about all the negative stuff in the world. Thanks for making my day.
- Bruce H., Blue Mountains near Sydney Australia
Hospital CEO loves GNN
The platform for my work is Albert Einstein's 'Knowing' that the only way to change anything is to change the thinking that created it. He lived by this knowledge. The Good News Network is helping people everywhere do exactly that.
- Gisèle Guénard RN BScN MEd, VisionarEase Inc. CEO
Then I found you
I was just at one of the big news websites and thought "these people make it seem like the end of the world is coming." Then I found you. - John
Thanks for the good news medicine
Thanks for the good "medicine"! I love the Good News Network: It is helping me become "me". -Jackie B.
I just needed some good news for a change. Thank you. You've taken a bit of the edge off a blue day. -Trevor in Canada
Health Concerns Have Improved
I am just getting into the swing of things after some health concerns. Reading your site daily in the past few months was important for me and a great resource. I am back in fine form, and your site really helps me stay positive and focused on my business. It's exactly the type of effective positive strategy I teach in my seminars.
- Gisèle Guénard RN BScN MEd, CEO of VisionarEase Inc., visionarease.com
Church Minister uses stories as centerpieces for sermons
I've begun using your Good News stories as centerpieces to my Sunday sermons at church. A Christian message is one of "good news' and our congregants thrive hearing these news items from the real world. It takes our Christian message to a new height.
-Herb Pierson, Crystal Coast Unity Church, Morehead City, NC