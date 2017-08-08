This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny House Village Next Door

This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny...

Denver is moving up the ranks of cities that are giving their homeless population places to call their own – and it is partially in thanks to a local church.

The village would be almost identical to Denver’s first tiny house village, the Beloved Community, except it would have eight little homes instead of eleven.

Since the church has been rallying for a change in city zoning laws, the religious facility is hoping that they can begin construction as early as the coming months, just weeks after the completion of the Beloved Community.

