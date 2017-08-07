Cop Buys Shirt and Tie For Shoplifter Preparing For Job Interview Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

It is not often that shoplifters get a second chance – but this 18-year-old found a reprieve in a compassionate Canadian constable.

The youth had been caught attempting to steal a dress shirt, tie, and socks from a Toronto Walmart earlier this week.

CHECK OUT: 35 Fellow Cops Finish the Treehouse a Slain Officer Was Building For Daughter

Upon talking with the perpetrator, however, Jeyanesan discovered that the man had tried to steal the products in order to prepare for a job interview that he had on Tuesday. Without any resources or finances to his name, the man felt that shoplifting was his only option.

When the young man was released without any charges, Jeyanesan then secretly bought the clothes and gave them to the youth for his job interview

“This young person has been facing his own difficulties in life and he was looking to straighten out all that by providing for his family and trying to get a job,” Jeyanesan told CP24 News.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – Photo by CP24 News