Curious Dog Finds Box of Abandoned Kittens, Instantly Decides to Be Their Dad

This adorable dad does not care if his foster kids are a different species – he just wants to take care of them.

Aragon the rescue pup first found his four orphan kittens when he was walking with his owner through Ymittos in Greece.

“We were walking Aragon near the mountain, actually planning to [make a] video on the huge number of animals abandoned there, when Aragon started pulling us towards their direction,” says his owner. “Basically, he was the rescuer, and he has been an excellent foster dad since day one.”

Despite being neutered, Aragon has become an astoundingly attentive parent. The pup can be seen smooching the felines’ tiny heads and nudging them along as they get the hang of their legs.

If you’re interested in adopting the kittens, you can contact SCARS via their website or Facebook page.

(WATCH the video below)

