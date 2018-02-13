The Lesson: Tim Ferriss has suffered from frequent bouts of deep depression over the course of his life – but now, he has a recipe for avoiding self-paralysis and emotional free fall (and it’s the same tool that helps him make his best business decisions, too… it’s stoicism.)

Notable Excerpt: “Think of stoicism as an operating system for thriving in high stress environments, for making better decisions … I created an exercise called ‘fear-setting’, like goal-setting. And I can trace all of my biggest wins and all of my biggest disasters averted to doing fear-setting … You’ll find some of your fears are very well founded, but you shouldn’t conclude that without putting them under a microscope. What we most fear doing, asking, saying—these are very often exactly what we most need to do.”

The Speaker: Over the course of his career, Ferriss has become a one-time national Chinese kickboxing champion, a lecturer at Princeton University, a professional breakdancer on MTV, a horseback archer, and a multimillionaire author, motivational speaker, and investor. If that isn’t impressive enough, his critically-acclaimed podcast, the Tim Ferriss Show, was also voted #1 in its category on iTunes.

Podcast: The Tim Ferriss Show is available for free on Overcast, Stitcher, and iTunes.

(LISTEN to the inspiring talk below)