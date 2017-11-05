Doctor Stuns With Extraordinary Singing Voice Between Surgeries: ‘Music is Medicine’ Uplift

This doctor does not just have the talent to save lives – he also has the ability to lift spirits.

Dr. Elvis Francois, an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York, had just finished with a spine trauma surgery when he took a break in the operating room to sing a little song.

The doctor filmed himself crooning a breathtaking rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good”, which he later posted to his Instagram account.

Francois says that he enjoys singing at work – whether it is to the patients or to his fellow staff members – because “music is medicine”.

We understand what he means, too – how can you not feel a little better after listening to Francois’s soothing set of pipes?

“I grew up singing and I have always been interested in music,” Francois told Inside Edition. “Recently I’ve been posting it to social media more. Singing helps keep [people’s] spirits lifted in between cases. I usually sing around the operating staff.”

(WATCH the video below)

