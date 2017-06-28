Dog Who Achieved Fame Following Runner Through Race Lands Book and Movie...

Dog Who Achieved Fame Following Runner Through Race Lands Book and Movie Deal Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This scruffy pup made headlines last year after she followed a runner through a 7-day race across rigorous Chinese terrain.

By the end of the race, Gobi wasn’t just rewarded with the runner’s adoption – she now has her own biography, as well as a movie deal with 21st Century Fox.

“She would run ahead of me and wait for me 20 or 30 meters down the road and then I’d have to catch up with her,” Dion told Good Morning Scotland. “She’s such a small dog but has a massive heart.”

Even though the competition was grueling, Gobi matched Dion step-for-step, leading to the two becoming fast friends.

No one can really figure out why Gobi picked Dion as her human, but once the race was finished, he was determined to take her home with him to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Since the dynamic duo arrived in the UK, they have been nearly inseparable. The two have embarked on a book tour for Dion’s memoir “Finding Gobi”, published in hardcover, paperback, and picture book format.

As for the rest of the funds on Dion’s crowdfunding page that were used to pay for Gobi’s quarantine and transportation from Asia, the runner paid it all forward to a Chinese animal rescue organization.

That way, he can help take care of the next pooch who needs a home like Gobi.

(WATCH the video below)

