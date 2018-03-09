After a father gave a good-natured response to a text from a wrong number, donations have started pouring in for his son’s cancer treatment.

It all started when a woman named Syd accidentally texted Tony Wood with a picture of herself wearing an evening gown in a department store.

Wood, who is a father of six kids in Sedalia, Missouri, responded to the photos by saying: “I believe this message was intended for someone else. My wife isn’t home, so I couldn’t get her opinion, but the kids and I think you look stunning in your dress! You should definitely go with that one!”

Not only that, but he also sent a photo of his kids all giving a reassuring thumbs up.

Syd’s friend Mandi Miller posted the exchange to Twitter where it immediately went viral.

Syd accidentally sent pics of her dress to the wrong number and this was their response 😂 pic.twitter.com/SWmcqSFiqh — Mandi Miller ❂ (@bbymandi) March 8, 2018

Shortly after Miller posted the photos, Wood reached out to the young woman and asked her for a favor.

The father explained how there had been two people missing from the photo of his kids. Wood’s wife and his son Kaizler had both been at the chemo clinic when the photo was taken.

Kaizler lives with leukemia; a kind of cancer that affects blood and bone marrow. For the last 26 months, the Wood family has been trying to raise money for Kaizler’s chemo treatments.

Before the tweet of the accidental text went viral, the last donation that was made to the GoFundMe page was from four months ago. Then, Wood asked Miller to post a link to the crowdfunding page – and the donations have been pouring in ever since.

Over the course of the last few hours alone, the funding page has already raised hundreds of dollars.

One can only assume that – after 26 months of accepting donations – the Wood family will finally reach their goal.

